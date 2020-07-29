We are heading towards Herd Immunity: Prof. Jayant Panda

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Government’s Technical Advisor on COVID-19, Prof. Jayant Panda who had predicted around 25,000 to 30,000 Covid-19 positive casses by the end of July, has asked people not to worry about the rising numbers.

Prof. Panda also revealed that we are now heading towards Herd Immunity. Focus should be on minimising deaths, he added.

Odisha has already reported 29,175 COVID-19 positive cases as on July 28. Out of these, 18,060 patients have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 61.90%.

