Amit Shah to meet Odisha BJP Leaders Today 

TNI Bureau: After two days of marathon meetings in New Delhi, the Odisha BJP leaders are finally meeting Home Minister Amit Shah today.

The BJP leaders held multiple meetings at the residences of Dharmendra Pradhan, Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Sambit Patra to prepare their list of probable candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

Amit Shah will discuss the details of possibilities of alliance with BJD while taking their concerns into account, it’s believed.

While the alliance has been finalised at the highest level, the central leadership will try to allay the fears and concerns of state leaders for a smooth political realignment in Odisha, sources say.

A final announcement on BJD-BJP alliance is expected today ahead of the March 14 NDA Dinner.