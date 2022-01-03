Odia Song ‘Gua Ghia’ goes Viral; Watch Full Song Here

Insight Bureau: Music is magic. Music moves us, and soothes us. It stimulates. It makes us dance.. It makes us feel happy or sad, inspired or uplifted. It affects our mood in all kinds of infinite ways. It can be exquisitely subtle or wildly raucous: from a lullaby, to a war cry for revolution.

Let’s get back to our main character. Now a days the most trending and talk of the town song of Odisha is none other than Funny Anugulia’s “Gua Ghia”. A song that is gaining accolade and appreciated by a huge number of people. This song is a proof that a song does not always need big artists or production houses to become blockbuster.

“Gua Ghia” starring Bunty R Samal and Lilly is a melodious track produced by Bunty R Samal. Asad Nizam’s music composition with Akshay Kumar Nayak’s dop have added flavours to the track. Surprisingly, in Bunty’s voice this song is touching everyone’s heart. Ranjan Nayak’s funky lyrics is one the few reasons that this song is popular everywhere now.

Directed by Kirti, the video of the song is forcing viewers to appreciate the goodness of it. It has so far gained over 6 million views on Youtube in just a week. It has also been trending on Youtube India as people is showering so much love and appreciation on it.

Bunty R Samal is not a new name, the name has successfully produced other blockbusters like Gariba Pila and Oo Mago Turu Lob. With people loving the new track, Funny Anugulia is on the way to gain more fans. Breaking the high budget song stereotype, It will surely touch more heights to reach to the hearts of more people. Soon.