TNI Morning News Headlines – January 3, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 424 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 246 quarantine and 178 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 151 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covid Vaccination for 15-18 age group begins in Odisha.

➡️ 3 NIT Rourkela students test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Minimum temperature is predicted to rise from January 5 in Odisha. Cold wave warning issued for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Bolangir till the morning of December 5.

➡️ Four women carried the body of their mother on shoulders to the crematorium in Puri after two sons didn’t turn up for the funeral.

India News

➡️ India reports 33,750 fresh COVID cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 1,45,68,89,306.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 1,700 with 510 cases in Maharashtra and 351 in Delhi.

➡️ A total of 6,79,064 teenagers between the age of 15-18 registered for vaccination on CoWIN app so far.

➡️ Only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today in India.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 11,877 new cases; Mumbai reports 8,063 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings for two weeks from January 3 in view of rise in COVID-19 cases.

➡️ All India Radio to double broadcast duration in 6 neighbourhood languages from January 3.

➡️ Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal test positive for COVID-19.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 290 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.44 Million.

➡️ US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III tested positive for COVID-19.

➡️ US Airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled.

➡️ UAE bans travel for unvaccinated citizens, booster dose required for vaccinated.

➡️ Covid spreading faster than it was in second national wave: Data.