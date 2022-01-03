TNI Morning News Headlines – January 3, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 424 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 246 quarantine and 178 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 151 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Covid Vaccination for 15-18 age group begins in Odisha.
➡️ 3 NIT Rourkela students test positive for Covid-19.
➡️ Minimum temperature is predicted to rise from January 5 in Odisha. Cold wave warning issued for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Bolangir till the morning of December 5.
➡️ Four women carried the body of their mother on shoulders to the crematorium in Puri after two sons didn’t turn up for the funeral.
India News
➡️ India reports 33,750 fresh COVID cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582.
➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 1,45,68,89,306.
➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 1,700 with 510 cases in Maharashtra and 351 in Delhi.
➡️ A total of 6,79,064 teenagers between the age of 15-18 registered for vaccination on CoWIN app so far.
➡️ Only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins today in India.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 11,877 new cases; Mumbai reports 8,063 new cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings for two weeks from January 3 in view of rise in COVID-19 cases.
➡️ All India Radio to double broadcast duration in 6 neighbourhood languages from January 3.
➡️ Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal test positive for COVID-19.
World News
➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 290 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.44 Million.
➡️ US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III tested positive for COVID-19.
➡️ US Airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled.
➡️ UAE bans travel for unvaccinated citizens, booster dose required for vaccinated.
➡️ Covid spreading faster than it was in second national wave: Data.
