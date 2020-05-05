Odia Migrants in Surat to return by Trains: Odisha CM

TNI Bureau: In view of a series of bus mishaps and other issues during long hours of travel, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken the decision to bring back all Odia migrants from Surat (Gujarat) by special trains only. No bus travel will be allowed going forward.

In addition, the CM has decided to enhance the COVID-19 testing in Odisha to 15,000 per day. Some other decisions included measures for Agriculture Sector, Farmers, SHGs, Industries etc.

Other decisions taken by CM Naveen Patnaik at a high-level meeting today are: