TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 05, 2020

* As accidents are frequently occurring with buses, return of Odia migrants from Surat will only be allowed. Odia migrants Stranded in Surat can return to Odisha via trains only: CM Naveen Patnaik.

* Odisha Govt to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity to 15000 per day.

* Bookseller held for allegedly selling liqour at a book store.

* Police detain 128 Odia migrants who had escaped from two quarantine centres in Beguniapada area of Ganjam district; case registered against 12 persons for violating guidelines.

* Rs 50 Lakh Insurance For RTO Officials & Staff Engaged In Covid-19 Duty: Odisha Transport Department.

* SHGs in Odisha to get extra financial assistance of Rs 2 per meal for distributing food to affected people during COVID19 pandemic.

* Karanataka Excise Department registers a case against the Seller for selling liquor beyond the permissible limit after the #liquor bill of Rs 52,841 went viral on WhatsApp.

* JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23; JEE-Advanced in August.

* NEET exam will be held on July 26.

* More than 15 lakh students across India have registered for NEET this year, whereas over 9 lakh have registered for JEE Mains: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

* Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist arrested in Doda, J&K.

* 6 persons, including CRPF personnel and policeman, injured in grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

* 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus so far.

* 24 people have tested positive for COVID19 in Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. Results of more patients in the hospital are awaited: Army sources.

* Delhi Schoolboy held over shocking Chatroom that talked about nude photographs of the women, girls’ rape. 20 more boys who were active on the group.

* Chhattisgarh Govt starts home delivery of Liquor in Green Zones.

* Almost 200,000 Indians register to be repatriated from UA.

* Deadline extended for newspapers empanelled with DAVP.

* Central government likely to operate 64 flights from May 7 to 13 to bring home around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad.

* Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting via video conference with Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states tomorrow.

* UberEats to shut down operations in 7 countries; 536 Workers to be fired in the Middle East. In India, Uber Eats was sold to Zomato in January 2020.

* Three photographers from J&K – Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of Associated Press (AP) win the Pulitzer Prize 2020 for their exceptional photography of J&K lockdown after annulment of Article 370.

* Air Vistara asks senior employees to go on leave for 4 days for May, June; third month in a row by airline.

* Israel’s Biological Institute completes development phase of COVID-19 antibody.