TNI Evening News Headlines – May 05, 2020

By TNI Bureau
* 1 more COVID19 positive case in Rourkela, Sundargarh & 1 more in Jajpur. Both are Kolkata returnees. Odisha tally climbs to 176.

* 3 more COVID19 +VE cases in Balasore (West Bengal returnees); Tally rises to 24 in the district (20 active cases). One positive case in Cuttack, Tigiria (Surat returnee).

* 3 persons injured in a clash between two groups at a quarantine centre in Ganjam district; 4 arrested.

* As on 4th May, Midnight, 44663 samples have been tested in Odisha: Health & Family Welfare Department.

* Orissa High Court asks police not to be in a hurry to arrest accused without complying with the provision of Section 41 (A) Cr PC till June 18.

* India reports biggest single-day spike in CoronaVirus cases and deaths. 3,900 new +VE cases and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours.

* India to operate 64 flights from May 7 to 13 to bring back thousands of Indian nationals stranded in 12 Countries abroad.

* MHA announces which Indians stranded abroad will get priority during evacuation. People faced with expiry of short term visas, those with medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly will be given priority

* MHA issues SOPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country as well as for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons

* Pune records 3 new deaths today including an 11-year-old child. Total cases mounts to 2,132; Death toll rises to 118.

* Total positive cases in Dharavi stands at 665.

* 508 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today; taking the total number of positive cases to 4058.

* 15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741.

* With 441 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, tally rises to 6,254.

* Dates of CBSE 12th Board examination will be announced in two days; there will be no hike in fees for IIT, IIITs and NITs for the academic year 2020-21: Ministry of HRD.

* Board Exams 2020: No exams for class 10 students nationwide, except North-East Delhi.

* MEA to designate State/UT wise nodal officers who will co-ordinate with nodal officers from states.

* Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 88.

