Odia BSF Jawan killed in Chhattisgarh Landmine Blast

TNI Bureau: An Odia Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was martyred following a landmine explosion done by Maoists in Rengabai forest of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.

The martyred jawan has been identified as Prakash Chandra Sial from Gopalpur village of Balasore district.

According to reports, the landmines explosion took place yesterday when Sial stepped on it. Soon, he was rushed to Raipur Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries today.

Sial, who joined BSF in 2004, on duty to provide security to the polling officers. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Another three family members, two brothers and a widowed mother, are also in his family too.

Sources said that efforts are on to bring Sial’s mortal remains to his native village, where the last rites will be performed.