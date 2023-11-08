Nitish Kumar apologises for Derogatory Remarks on Women

TNI Bureau: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has apologised for “derogatory” remarks about the role of women’s education in population control made in the state Assembly Tuesday afternoon.

“I apologise and I take back my words. If my words were wrong, I apologise. If anyone got hurt, I take them back,” he said.

Nitish Kumar made the derogatory remarks while underlining the need for girls’ education to check population growth when he was speaking during the winter session of the Bihar Assembly yesterday.

In a video, he is heard saying that the fertility rate, earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent per a report last year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Chief Minister’s remarks soon drew condemnation from opposition leaders. “There hasn’t been a leader more vulgar than Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It appears that Nitish babu’s is bitten by ‘adult, B-grade films’ bug. There should be a ban on his double-meaning remarks. It seems he has been influenced by the company he keeps,” the Bihar BJP remarked in a poston X.

Even National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma demanded Nitish Kumar apologise.

Today, while seeking apology, Nitish said that “(My words) were not intended to hurt anybody. I have always maintained education is necessary for population control. I have also stood for women empowerment and women’s development.”

Watch the video here: