TNI Morning News Headlines – November 08, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ BSF jawan Prakash Chandra Sial from Gopalpur village under Balasore’s Bahanaga block, martyred on Tuesday in a landmine explosion triggered by Maoists in Rengabai forest bordering Malkangiri district.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Ekalavya model residential school at Kuliana of Mayurbhanj district on November 20.
➡️ Odisha Vigilance sleuths raid properties of Biswabandhu Panigrahi, Public Health Superintending Engineer, Bhubaneswar, in connection with possession of his disproportionate assets.
➡️ Security arrangements tighten for immersion of Maa Gajalaxmi idols in Dhenkanal district.
➡️ Leopard that killed two persons in Nuapada shifted to Sambalpur Zoo.
➡️ 5 people died after their car fell in the canal near Pandavapura district of Mandya. Rescue operation was launched: Mandya Police.
➡️ 2 Maoists held in Wayanad following gun battle with Kerala Police’s commando teams.
➡️ Delhi: Air quality index (AQI) in national capital turn into ‘severe’ category again today morning, after it marginally improved to ‘very poor’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Rupnagar in Punjab.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh: YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case.
➡️ Special Task Force (STF) of Assam recovered & seized 36 kg of opium worth Rs 6 crores from a vehicle: Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG.
➡️ India participates in World Travel Market event in London, showcases varied tourism products.
➡️ Bihar caste survey report: 6.11% are graduates, 15% cleared class 10.
➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s comment on importance of women’s education to control population triggers row. Nitish Kumar apologised.
➡️ NIA raids 10 states in human trafficking cases.
➡️ Sensex climbs 181.6 points to 65,124 in early trade; Nifty up 49 points to 19,455.70.
➡️ Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.25 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Blast kills 7, wounds 20 in Kabul.
➡️ 89 UN employees killed in Gaza in latest conflict: UN.
➡️ Average of 160 kids dying per day in Gaza: WHO.
