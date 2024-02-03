TNI Morning News Headlines – February 3, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil IIM Sambalpur permanent campus, to address ‘Modi Guarantee Samavesh’ at Remed Ground in Sambalpur district today.
➡️Mother of missing toddler Pihu picked up by police on the way to meet PM Modi in Sambalpur.
➡️PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends the first-ever ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi addresses the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024.
Related Posts
➡️BJP Veteran & Former Deputy PM of India, LK Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna.
➡️INDvENG 2ND Test: India post 396 runs on the board with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a mighty 209.
➡️Jaiswal hits a double century (202*) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. With the double-ton milestone, he became the first Indian left-handed batsman to achieve this feat in Test cricket.
➡️Indian Davis Cup team arrives at Islamabad Sports Complex for Davis Cup match against Pakistan.
➡️Indian Navy foils piracy attempt on cargo vessel along east coast of Somalia.
Comments are closed.