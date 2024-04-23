TNI Morning News Headlines – April 23, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to begin campaigning from Hinjili from April 24.
➡️‘Bada Maha Snana’ of Holy Trinity is underway after blood stain found in Puri Srimandir; public darshan prohibited for some time.
➡️Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak resigned from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after the party denied her a ticket in the 2024 Assembly polls.
➡️Odisha Government urged the Centre to take immediate steps for adequate supply of TB drugs.
➡️Intense heatwave condition continued to prevail across Odisha for the eighth consecutive day.
➡️Finance Ministry announces sale of govt bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore in two categories on April 26.
➡️India’s first woman ‘mahout’ Parbati Baruah conferred Padma award. Rohan Bopanna, Satendra Singh Lohia, Harbinder Singh, Purnima Mahanto honoured with Padma Shri Awards.
➡️Mumbai Customs seized over 6.815 Kg of gold valued at Rs 4.44 crores and diamonds valued at Rs 2.02 crores, total amounting to Rs 6.46 crores.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rs 1.03 crore cash, 4 kg silver jewellery seized from car in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Professor Naima Khatoon has been appointed as the first-ever woman Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University for a period of 5 years.
➡️Sandeep Sharma registers best figures by Indian player for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.
➡️IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
➡️Sensex climbs 411.27 points to 74,059.89 in early trade; Nifty advances 111.15 points to 22,447.55.
➡️2 Indian students killed in traffic collision in Arizona.
➡️India’s Gita Sabharwal appointed UN resident coordinator in Indonesia.
➡️UK passes Rishi Sunak’s ambitious Rwanda migrant bill.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit Taiwan at 11:56 pm yesterday: National Center for Seismology.
