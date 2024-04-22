BJP unveils Odia Version of Sankalp Patra 2024

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released the party’s Odia Version of Sankalp Patra 2024 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a function held at BJP headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

BJP Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Sate BJP president Manmohan Samal, former union minister Jual Oram, and former state president Samir Mohanty were among several senior leaders who released the Odia version of the manifesto.

“In the manifesto, the saffron party has given importance to the youth, women, farmers and the poor. Within 10 years, 2 manifestos were made and successfully implemented them. As the manifesto has been published in Odia, the people of Odisha will be able to know more about the Modi Guarantee,” said Manmohan Samal adding that the Odisha version of the ‘Modi Guarantee’ manifesto should reach out to every house in the State.

Speaking about the Odia version of the party’s manifesto, Vijaypal Singh Tomar said that he, who has none, has the ‘Modi Guarantee’. Odisha state will get the maximum benefit from this manifesto and Modi Guarantee,’ which has been prepared after collecting opinions and feedbacks from more than 15 lakh voters across the country.

“BJP’s Sankalp Patra, or manifesto titled “Modi Ki Guarantee” specially dedicated to farmers, poor, women and youth. States like Odisha will benefit the most from “Modi Ki Guarantee,” said Tomar.

The people of Odisha have expressed their faith in the “Modi Ki Guarantee” in the state. BJP government will be formed in Odisha and every resident of Odisha will get benefit from the “Modi Ki Guarantee.” There will be collective development of Odisha,” hoped former state president Sameer Mohanty.

State Vice President Golak Mohapatra, State Secretary Kasturi Mishra, State Chief Spokesperson Sajan Sharma, Dilip Mallik and, senior leader Ashok Mishra were among other prominent State leaders who attended the releasing of the party’s Odia version of manifesto for the upcoming election.