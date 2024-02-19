NTPC Bongaigaon, holds “Anand Mela” on the theme “NTPC Illuminating Lives”

NTPC Bongaigaon, in collaboration with the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, successfully organized a vibrant two-day “Anand Mela” on February 17th and 18th, 2024, under the theme “NTPC Illuminating Lives”. The Mela was inaugurated by Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar in the presence of Pushpraj Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, Shri Karunakar Das, Business Unit Head, K C Muraleedharan, CGM, NTPC Bongaigaon, Vani Reddy and Jhumita Biswas,Senior Member, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club. The inauguration ceremony, graced by esteemed guests marked the beginning of a celebration of culture, community, and creativity.

Over 25 stalls showcased the rich flavours of India through various food items, meticulously prepared by members of the ladies’ club, captivating the entire gathering. Additionally, stalls featuring ethnic handicrafts, handlooms, organic food items, and innovative cane and bamboo furniture added to the diverse array of offerings. Participation from medical, IT, and safety departments, as well as automobile companies from Bongaigaon and Assam, enriched the Mela’s offerings, reflecting the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dwivedi spoke on how NTPC Bongaigaon has been powering the region and the country and congratulated the team of professionals for lighting the nation 24×7. He expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements of the Mela and the effort by the power station in bringing all vendors and family members under one roof. Earlier Shri Karunakar Das, Business Unit Head of the station expressed his gratitude to Shri Dwivedi and senior management of ER-II headed by Shri Sudip Nag, Regional Executive Director for showering his blessings on the celebrations.

Cultural performances by troops from BTR and the Region showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage, while an army band infused the event with patriotic fervour through synchronized symphonies, captivating the audience in the annual Mela. Attendees also enjoyed activities such as game stalls by NTPC employees, stalls from Bal Bhawan, creating a vibrant atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

In a noble initiative, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, NTPC Bongaigaon distributed solar lanterns to the 40 GEM Girls of 2023 on the occasion. The GEM (Girl Empowerment Mission) initiative aims to empower young girls by providing them with access to education, skills training, and opportunities for personal and professional growth. NTPC Bongaigaon recognizes the importance of sustainable energy solutions and distributed solar lanterns to the GEM Girls of 2023, enabling them to study and pursue their dreams. Shri Dwivedi and Shri Das personally handed over the solar lanterns to the GEM Girls, emphasizing NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to supporting the education and empowerment of girls in the community. The distribution of solar lanterns to the GEM Girls represents NTPC Bongaigaon’s dedication to leveraging its resources for the betterment of society, particularly in promoting education and gender equality.

The Mela also showcased captivating ethnic dance performances, dynamic fashion shows, and vibrant cultural programs by esteemed artists from both the state and the region, enriching the event’s cultural fabric.

The presence of Shri I.S. Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Shri A Biswas, GM (Operation), G.M. Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Smt. A. Ngullie, General Secretary of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, Aish Kumar, Dy. Commandant, CISF, Onkar Nath, AGM(HR), Paresh Mathur, AGM(TS), officials from district and state administration, HODs from various departments, and representatives of unions and associations added to the grandeur of the occasion.

The “Anand Mela” exemplified NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to fostering community engagement, promoting local talent, and celebrating the vibrant cultural mosaic of Bodoland Territorial Region and Assam.