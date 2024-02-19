Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty rise for the 5th straight day

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on Monday, February 19, with shares of ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel ending as the top contributors.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Nifty 50 hit its fresh all-time high of 22,186.65 during the session before ending 82 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 22,122.25. The Sensex settled with a gain of 282 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 72,708.16.

The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.29 per cent while the Smallcap index jumped 0.77 per cent.