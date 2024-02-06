NTPC Bongaigaon and IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery strengthen emergency response collaboration

NTPC Bongaigaon and IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery have formalized a Mutual Aid Agreement (MAA) for Emergency Response Plan (ERP) today 6th February,2024 at NTPC Bongaigaon which aimed at bolstering emergency readiness and response capabilities in between the individual organisations.

The mutual aid initiative, codified in a comprehensive agreement, seeks to enhance collaboration and resource sharing between the two entities to effectively address industrial emergencies and natural calamities. By pooling resources and expertise, IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery and NTPC Bongaigaon aims to minimize the impact of disasters and ensure swift coordinated responses in times of crisis.

The agreement was signed by Nayan Kumar Barua, ED & Refinery Head of IOCL – Bongaigaon Refinery and K.C. Muraleedharan, CGM (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon in the presence of Karunakar Das, Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon.

Karunakar Das expressed their confidence in the agreement, emphasizing its importance in enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities in the region. Karunakar Das added that the partnership with IOCL – Bongaigaon Refinery signifies our dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, stakeholders, and the surrounding areas. Together, we will work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of disasters and safeguard our operations, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Barua said that mutual aid agreement outlines key objectives including establishing and developing mutual aid assistance for industrial emergency situations, providing timely and organized assistance beyond the capacity of individual organizations.

Under the terms of the agreement, both IOCL – Bongaigaon Refinery and NTPC Bongaigaon commit to providing personnel, equipment, facilities, and services to assist each other during emergencies besides sensitizing members and the public on disaster threats and mitigation strategies, promoting loss control procedures related to hazards associated with member industries. The agreement also specifies designated staging areas and authorized representatives responsible for activating mutual aid assistance. The Mutual Aid Agreement is set to be effective for a period of five years, with provisions for renewal and periodic review to ensure its continued effectiveness.

The agreement was attended by K C Daimary, GM (IC)-HR, Pallab Nath, GM (F&S), Anirban Chanda, CTSM and Sandeep Das, SESM from IOCL Bongaigaon Refinery, Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Ashish Kumar, Deputy Commandant, CISF, Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS), Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), Pavel Sarkar, AGM(Safety) from NTPC Bongaigaon.