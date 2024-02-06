TNI Evening News Headlines – February 6, 2024

➡️Nayagarh Pari rape and murder case: Accused sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment; victim’s family not happy with their judgment.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal to include 4 lakh additional beneficiaries under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to include 30,000 more artists in the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana.
➡️Two women Maoists surrender in Odisha, allege sexual harassment in Maoist camp.
➡️Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya entrance exam results published.
➡️The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Odisha. He will stay in Odisha for three days and listen to people’s grievances.
➡️Alliance between BJP & RLD has been finalized. RLD will fight on 4 seats while SP had allotted 7 seats to them.
Related Posts
➡️Big setback to Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
➡️India to get 3 new spy planes, plan expected to be discussed by Defence Ministry next week.
➡️Death toll in explosion and subsequent blaze at firecrackers factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda town rises to 11; 174 injured.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Bill to check use of unfair means in recruitment and entrance exams.
➡️Lok Sabha takes up bills to include ‘Valmiki’ in list of SCs in Jammu and Kashmir, expand list of Scheduled Tribes.
➡️Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud to visit India from February 7.
➡️ICC U19 World Cup: Five-time and defending champions India beat South Africa by 2 wickets to enter the final.
Comments are closed.