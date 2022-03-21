No generators in 56 Uttarakhand hospitals
A critical requirement the absence of which can imperil the lives of patients in the event of an outage.
Insight Bureau: There are at least 56 state government hospitals in six districts of Uttarakhand that have no power backup. A critical requirement the absence of which can imperil the lives of patients in the event of an outage.
State health department data reveals that 45 such health establishments are in Pauri district alone and six in Bageshwar.
