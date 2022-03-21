WATCH: Imran Khan hails India’s Foreign Policy

Insight Bureau: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday praised India for following an “independent foreign policy” even while being part of Quad and importing crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions. He said his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him. Khan said he had said “absolutely no” to the EU envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.