WATCH: Imran Khan hails India’s Foreign Policy

He said his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
imran khan
Image- Hindustan Times
124

Insight Bureau: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday praised India for following an “independent foreign policy” even while being part of Quad and importing crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions. He said his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

Related Posts

Indian-origin woman murdered in London, one arrested

AAP nominates Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” said Khan, who is rallying public support ahead of a no-confidence vote against him. Khan said he had said “absolutely no” to the EU envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.