AAP nominates Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Insight Bureau: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to nominate party’s National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha. Earlier it had nominated Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to the Upper House.

With 92 seats in 117-member Punjab Assembly, AAP will easily win all the three seats.

With this, AAP’s strength in Rajya Sabha will rise to 8.