AAP nominates Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Earlier it has nominated Cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
aap
156

Insight Bureau: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to nominate party’s National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha. Earlier it had nominated Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to the Upper House.

Related Posts

Indian-origin woman murdered in London, one arrested

No generators in 56 Uttarakhand hospitals

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With 92 seats in 117-member Punjab Assembly, AAP will easily win all the three seats.

With this, AAP’s strength in Rajya Sabha will rise to 8.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.