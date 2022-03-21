AAP nominates Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab
Earlier it has nominated Cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
Insight Bureau: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to nominate party’s National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha. Earlier it had nominated Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to the Upper House.
With 92 seats in 117-member Punjab Assembly, AAP will easily win all the three seats.
With this, AAP’s strength in Rajya Sabha will rise to 8.
