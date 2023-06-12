No Breach; CoWIN data ‘completely safe’: Government

TNI Bureau: The Centre has dismissed the reports of major data breach has made personal details of may Indian citizens available on Telegram App.
The government has called the repost mischievous and clarified that the CoWIN portal is ‘completely safe’.
The reports had claimed that personal data like PAN number and Aadhar number of many people including high profile politicians have been leaked on Telegram from the CoWIN portal, used for Covid vaccination.
“There are no public APIs where data can be pulled without an OTP”, confirms the Government.
With ref to some Alleged Cowin data breaches reported on social media, @IndianCERT has immdtly responded n reviewed this
✅A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers
✅The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to…
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 12, 2023
