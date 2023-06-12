Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to take up Power Outage Issue

By Sagarika Satapathy
Aparajita Sarangi

TNI Bureau: While the frequent power outage has made the lives miserable in the capital city, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi decided to take up the power outage issue.

While replying to a person on Twitter, Sarangi assured to take up the issue of disrupting power supply that heaped miseries on the urban and rural consumers.

Odisha is reeling under a prolonged heat wave. With high humidity and soaring mercury level, people are forced to remain indoors.

Bhubaneswar recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius by 2:30 PM today.

