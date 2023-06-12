Intense Heatwave in Odisha; Sambalpur 46.1, Bhubaneswar 44.3

TNI Bureau: The intense heatwave conditions continue in Odisha with Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar being affected, registering scorching temperatures of 46.1 degree C and 44.3 degree C respectively. The blistering heat has prompted concerns for public health and safety as residents grapple with the extreme weather conditions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At least 16 places recorded above 43 degrees Celsius today. They include Hirakud(45.6) Sonepur(45), Bargarh(44.9), Balangir(44), Boudh(44.0), Titlagarh(44.0), Nqyagarh(44.0), Talcher(44.0), Angul(43.9), Jharsuguda (43.4), Rourkela(43.2), Dhenkanal(43.4), Cuttack(43.2) Nuapada(43.2).

The state’s meteorological department issued a red alert, urging people to take necessary precautions and avoid venturing outside during peak hours. The heatwave, which has been exacerbated by the absence of rainfall and strong winds, is expected to persist for the next few days. The authorities have advised citizens to stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and seek shade whenever possible.