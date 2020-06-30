Night Curfew relaxed in Odisha; Weekend Shutdown in 10 Districts

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has decided to implement all COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 Guidelines issued by the Centre. However, there will be relaxation in the night curfew timing.

The Night Curfew timing throughout the state would be from 9 PM to 5 AM instead of 7 PM to 5 AM duration.

Weekend Shutdown in Odisha will continue in 10 districts. They have been classified as Zone-1 with more than 50 active cases. They include Balasore, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj.

All Schools, Colleges, Educational institutions, Cinema Halls, Theatres, Gyms etc. in the State will remain closed till August 31, 2020. The decision to open Shopping Malls will be taken by the local authorities.

There will be zero tolerance towards the violators of COVID-19 guidelines such as maintaining social distancing norms, wearing masks and not spitting in public. The violators will be penalised without any exception.

Heads of Government and Private Offices will face legal action under Disaster Management Act if they fail to enforce social distancing norms and health safety measures.

COVID Care Homes will be opened in every panchayat and will be managed by the Sarpanchs, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

The Odisha Govt has requested the Centre not to increase the intensity of train/air movement from hotspot areas to Odisha.