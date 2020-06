TNI Bureau: Record number of 243 COVID-19 patients has recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Tuesday in Odisha. With this Odisha achieved an all time high of recovery Covid patients in a day.

Out of 7065 positive cases in the State, 5189 have recovered so far.

The recovered cases today included 59 from Gajapati & 41 from Ganjam district.