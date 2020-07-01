507 new Covid-19 deaths take India’s Toll to 17,400

TNI Bureau: India reported spike of 18,653 new COVID-19 cases and 507 deaths in 24 hours, taking tally to 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,400 deaths.

Maharashtra reports 245 deaths and 4878 new COVID19 positive cases

86,26,585 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till 30th June. Of which 2,17,931 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus case tally mounted to 1,74,761 and death toll reached to 7,855 with 4,878 new Covid-19 cases and 245 new deaths.