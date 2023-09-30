NHRC orders Rayagada SP to take appropriate action in Class 3 student rape case

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious note of the rape case of a Class 3 student by the school peon in Odisha’s Rayagada district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct an impartial investigation into the case.

The commission’s direction to the SP came following a complaint filed by one Subrat Kumar Dash, state President of Nyay Pain Ladhei Parivar (NPLP).

Apart from seeking stern action against the accused, Dash also had demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the victim.

It is to be noted here that the school peon in Kashipur block of the district reportedly raped the minor girl last week.

Later, the victim was admitted to the Dangasil Hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as her condition deteriorated.

Based on the girl’a complaint, Dangasil Police has started an investigation into the incident.