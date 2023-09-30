TNI Morning News Headlines – September 30, 2023

➡️ Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over suspension of BJP MLAs; Speaker adjourns proceedings of Odisha Assembly till 4 pm following ruckus in the House.
➡️ Low pressure area intensifies into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is likely to move northwestwards over north Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️ Heavy rainfall alert for Odisha for three days as a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal became well-marked today.
➡️ NHRC orders Rayagada SP to take appropriate action in Class 3 student rape case.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for Aspirational Blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi, today.
➡️ Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: EAM Jaishankar on India-Canada row.
Related Posts
➡️ Bengaluru police bust Rs 854 crore cyber investment fraud, six people arrested.
➡️ Aspirational districts programme has changed lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts: PM Modi.
➡️ Rs 2000 notes exchange or deposit deadline ends today.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS win silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.
➡️ India, Argentina sign Social Security Agreement.
Comments are closed.