New Covid Variants emerging in China

In a latest development, NK Arora, the chief on the Centre’s Covid panel claimed that recent outbreak in China is being caused by cocktail of viruses. However, according to Arora, there is no reason to panic about the recent outbreak in China that has sent alarm bells around the world, the panel’s chair at the Covid panel of the Centre.

In the absence of an open flow of information from China, he claimed that India is only making “precautionary and pre-emptive” preparations. However, it is obvious that a variety of viruses that behave differently due to local epidemiology are to blame for the outbreak in China.

“Just 15% of instances contain the BF.7 variant. The bulk, 50%, comes from the BN and BQ series, while 10-15% are from the SVV variation.”- said NK Arora In a recent interview with NDTV.

This is where India advantages from the first, second, and third waves of Covid because of “hybrid immunity,” a combination of immunity developed by vaccinations and through widespread infection.

“People in China are naive. The vaccine they received is probably less effective because they had never been exposed to the pathogen. The majority of them had three to four dosages, I must admit ” he added.

In contrast, 97% of Indians received two doses of the vaccine, while others repeatedly exposed themselves to the virus. Because at least 96% of children under the age of 12 have been exposed to Covid, he claimed that even the kids are safe.

He further stated, “So, from a Covid standpoint, we see that we are a very safe society given the calibrated method in which people were exposed even while the vaccination was taking place,”

The response that is currently taking place in the nation is a “preemptive and proactive response, partly due to the great uncertainty surrounding the current China crisis. Lack of transparency on the number of cases, the severity of the cases, the subjects’ level of vaccination, and the types of variants in circulation, “added Mr. Arora.