Covid-19: Next 40 days crucial for India, Health Ministry

Next 40 days crucial for India, Know why?

According to Officials from the Health Ministry, India is likely to witness a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in January, considering the pattern of previous outbreaks.

With, China reporting a massive upsurge in COVID cases owing to the coronavirus B.f7 variant, the Indian Government has turned vigilant.

“Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia…. This has been a trend,” News agency PTI quoted a health ministry official as saying on wednesday.

However, Government officials also did add that even if a Covid wave does emerge, hospitalization and death rates are anticipated to be modest because the majority of people in India are immunized and naturally immune due to prior coronavirus infections.

39 overseas passengers out of 6,000 who were tested at the airport were found to be Covid positive in the last two days, the officials added.

According to officials, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the Delhi airport to inspect the testing and screening infrastructure in light of a global outbreak.

Moreover, the government has stressed upon mandating random Covid testing for two per cent of the passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.

‘Air suvidha’ forms to be mandated

“Filling up of ‘air suvidha’ forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR test likely to be made compulsory from the upcoming week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.” officials added

In the meantime, Mock Drills were conducted on Tuesday at medical facilities throughout the country a to review operational readiness to handle any spike in Covid cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the nation must remain vigilant and prepared since cases are increasing globally.

Notably, Omicron sub-variant BF.7 is the cause of the most recent surge. According to the health ministry officials, a person infected with this BF.7 sub-variant has a very high risk of transmitting it to 16 more people.