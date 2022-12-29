Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty drew flake for his latest controversial posts on Twitter over women.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mohanty appealed to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to amend the years old Family Court Act 1984 while batting for equality of all the three genders. He said that the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 is being murdered.

“There’ll be ZERO existence of even a single WO’MAN’ WITHOUT A ‘MAN’! Wake-up Hon’ble @KirenRijiju ji as early as possible to save the most precious family values, cultures & traditions of #Bharat that’s known to the world since Our #Ramayan! NOW OR NEVER!,” Mohanty said in a series of tweets.

“Amend the years old #FamilyCourtAct1984 right now please! The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 is being murdered! Save it if you can or else, please come forward and say that you cannot,” he added.

The Parliamentarian further said that I have always been raising my voice for equality of all the three genders. Equality should exist in reality and not just in our debates! My tweet is for Men, Women and Transgender who believe in Equality or Equal Rights!

Notably, ever since his marital discord with wife Varsha Priyadarshini, Anubhav Mohanty has been demanding a National Commission for men.