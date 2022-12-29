5G services in Odisha before January 26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: The 5G services will be launched in Odisha before January 26, 2023, informed Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

While addressing on the occasion of laying of foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station, the Union Telecom Minister said that Odisha has been sanctioned Rs 5, 600 crore by the Union Government for telecom services.

As per the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high-quality 4G/5G services in all village of Odisha, he added.

It is to be noted here that Vaishnaw had earlier this year in October informed that four cities of Odisha will get the 5G services by March next year and around 80 percent areas of the State will get the service by the end of 2023.

Apart from laying the foundation Stone for Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, the Railway Minister, along with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi, MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Aparajita Sarangi, flagged-off Puri-Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Trai and Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Angul.

They also inaugurated the Angul-Balaram New Railway Line at Angul.