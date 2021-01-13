Netaji Bus Terminal to come up in Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Netaji Bus Terminal will come up at Khannagar, Cuttack.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a modern bus terminal at Khannagar in Cuttack.

The proposed inter-state bus terminal is after revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The modern terminal is to build at an area of 12 acres. The estimated cost of Rs 65 crore under the 5T initiative of the Odisha Government.

It will have various modern facilities including parking for as many as 180 buses, ticketing and information centre. Along with waiting area, food court, rest rooms and facilities for drivers and bus staff.

Worth mentioning that, Odisha CM is included as a member of the high power committee constituted by the Central Government. It will commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Narendra Modi will head the committee.