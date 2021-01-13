TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ After reopening of schools, 19 students from 3 Schools of Laikera block in Jharsuguda district tested Covid positive.
➡️ Odisha: Bus Terminal in Cuttack to be named after Subhash Chandra Bose.
➡️ Social Activist D Prakash Rao passes away at 63. He had recovered from Covid-19.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allowed a max of 200 persons for marriage related functions & 100 for death related gatherings.
➡️ Odisha govt issues COVID-19 testing guidelines for vaccination.
➡️ Nayagarh Pari Murder Case: Supreme Court accepts petition of deceased’s mother seeking CBI probe into the case.
➡️ CHSE, Odisha announces results of Instant Higher Secondary Exam, 2020 for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.
➡️ Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Bhubaneswar arrested 2 persons for availing fake Input Tax Credit to the extent of Rs 6.89 crore.
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 11 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 4 quarantine, 7 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31769 in the Capital City.
➡️ 170 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 328622.
India News
➡️ Major fire breaks out at a Slum in Kolkata’s Bagbazar, spreads to Mayer Bari; 24 fire tenders on spot.
➡️ India clears Tejas jet deal worth Rs 48,000 crore in a boost to domestic aerospace industry.
➡️ Kerala reports 6,004 new COVID-19 cases and 5,158 recoveries today.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits 37 km north-northeast of Noida, no damage reported.
➡️ Protesting farmers at Ghazipur border burned the copies of the three farm laws on the occasion of Lohri.
➡️Bihar: A girl was allegedly raped in Madhubani district’s Harlakhi police station limits today, 1 held.
➡️ Sonu Sood and his wife, Sonali, approach the High Court after Dindoshi civil court dismissed his petition for relief.
➡️ NCB arrests Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mallik.
World News
➡️ US House set to vote on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump over role in Capitol assault.
➡️ ‘Amazon Academy’ Launched To Aid Students With #JEE Preparations.
