TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited the Baramunda Bus stand in Bhubaneswar to review the progress of work of the much-awaited new Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officials were present during CM’s review meeting.

Around Rs 180-crore will be spent for the construction of Baramunda Inter-state Bus Terminal and it is expected to be completed within 18 months.