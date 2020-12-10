WATCH: Eco Retreat – Big Boost for Odisha Tourism

Eco Retreat at Konark, Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satakosia and Hirakud

By Sagar Satapathy
Eco Retreat Odisha
TNI Bureau: The three month-long Eco Retreat Festival, which was organised at Konark last year, has been extended to 4 other places this year – Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satakosia and Hirakud.

The Eco Retreat festival was launched by CM Naveen Odisha yesterday. The luxurious camping event would continue till 28 February 2021. The facilities and services at the Eco Retreat have been tailored while meeting the Covid-19 guidelines.

In total, 145 cottages of different categories have been up in 5 places. The event is expected to boost Odisha’s tourism potential at the national level. The Eco Retreat event is a great example of Centre-State relations with CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan taking the lead to promote ‘Brand Odisha’.

To book your experience at Eco Retreat, call at 1800 891 8118 or visit http://ecoretreatodisha.com .

WATCH: Visuals from Konark, Daringbadi, Satakosia and Hirakud 👇👇👇

CM Naveen Patnaik’s Message on Eco Retreat Odisha:

 

