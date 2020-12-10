WATCH: Eco Retreat – Big Boost for Odisha Tourism

TNI Bureau: The three month-long Eco Retreat Festival, which was organised at Konark last year, has been extended to 4 other places this year – Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satakosia and Hirakud.

The Eco Retreat festival was launched by CM Naveen Odisha yesterday. The luxurious camping event would continue till 28 February 2021. The facilities and services at the Eco Retreat have been tailored while meeting the Covid-19 guidelines.

In total, 145 cottages of different categories have been up in 5 places. The event is expected to boost Odisha’s tourism potential at the national level. The Eco Retreat event is a great example of Centre-State relations with CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan taking the lead to promote ‘Brand Odisha’.

To book your experience at Eco Retreat, call at 1800 891 8118 or visit http://ecoretreatodisha.com .

CM Naveen Patnaik’s Message on Eco Retreat Odisha:

Delighted to launch #EcoRetreatOdisha, Eastern India’s foremost glamping festival being hosted at five exquisite locales. Welcome all to explore the beautiful destinations nestled in the lap of nature & enjoy Odisha’s famed hospitality with complete compliance of #COVID19 norms. pic.twitter.com/gq0bYJKhDM — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 9, 2020

