TNI Evening News Headlines – December 10, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 37 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 15 quarantine, 22 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31041 in the Capital City.

👉 33 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 458 Covid-19 recoveries today including 48 from Anugul, 44 from Bolangir and 41 from Khordha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 317870.

👉 Pari Murder Case: Odisha DGP Abhay suspends Nayagarh Sadar police station IIC Rinarani Sahoo, transfers SDPO Niranjan Padhi and posted him as DSP Kandhamal.

👉 Odisha CM reviews progress work of Baramunda Inter-State Bus Terminal; Rs 180-crore will be spent for constructing Baramunda Inter-state Bus Terminal.

👉 Sambit Patra’s Car attacked in West Bengal.

👉 30 bonded labourers rescued by Sinapali Police near Hatibandha village in Nuapada, 4 middlemen arrested.

👉 ‘Pari’ Murder Case: Orissa High Court asks Laxmiprasad Sarpanch Soumya Ranjan Pradhan to seek protection from Nayagarh SP.

India News

👉 PM Modi lays foundation stone of the new Parliament building in News Delhi.

👉 Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses Students’ Queries, says no plan to cancel NEET 2021 exam.

👉 Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urges farmer leaders to go through the proposal, says Government is ready for talks.

👉 Centre seeks report from Bengal govt after ‘attack’ on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy.

👉Haryana Government decides to reopen the Schools in the state for Senior Classes from December 14; Schools will remain open from 10 am to 1 pm only for classes X and XII.

👉 Delhi reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,307 recoveries and 61 deaths today.

👉 76% voter turnout recorded till 6.30 pm in the second phase of Kerala Local Body Election 2020.

👉 Kerala reported 4,470 new COVID-19 cases today.

👉 Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence attacked by BJP workers; 6 people arrested.

👉 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announce full schedule for India-England Series. India, England to play 4 Test, 3 ODI and 5 T20 matches.

👉 CBSE clarifies that the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to be held next year will be taken after prior consultations with all stakeholders.

👉 Last date for submitting Haj applications extended to January 10.

👉 ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains top-spot, Hardik Pandya enters top-50.