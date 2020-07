Naveen sanctions ex-gratia for 2 Journos died during COVID Reporting

TNI Bureau: As announced earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to the family members of two journalists died during COVID-19 reporting.

The Journalists who had died while reporting during Corona Pandemic are – Priyadarshi Pattnaik of Samaja, Ganjam and K. Ch. Ratnam of (News Today Pvt. Ltd.), Gajapati.

The decision was announced by Odisha Government’s Media Advisor, Manas Mangaraj on his Twitter Handle.

Hon'ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs.15 lakhs each to families of two journalists, Late Shri Priyadarshi Pattnaik of Samaja, Ganjam & Late Shri K. Ch. Ratnam of (News Today Pvt. Ltd.) Gajapati. I thank Hon'ble CM for supporting their families.@CMO_Odisha — Manas Mangaraj (@ManasMangaraj6) July 30, 2020

‘The Samaja’ Journalist Priyadarshi Pattnaik (46) from Hinjilicut Municipality in Ganjam District, died of COVID-19 on July 11. Later, Senior Journalist from Gajapati District, K. Ch. Ratnam (Ratman Garu) passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 on July 12. He was in his 70s.