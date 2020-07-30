Bhubaneswar reports 105 Covid-19 Cases; 123 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2607.

👉 Out of the 105 new cases, 59 cases have been reported from quarantine while 46 are local contact cases.

👉 9 COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Nayapalli, Nua Sahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 6 more COVID-19 positive cases (all female) have been reported from Saheednagar linked to a previous positive case.

👉 2 employees of Private Hospitals and 2 employees of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 2-year, 4 year, 6 year, 7 year old girl and a 5 year old boy are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 123 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 38 cases (all female) of BJB Nagar, Harinagar Basti, Mahisakhala have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 30):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2607

👉 Recovered Cases –1339

👉 Deceased – 15

👉 Active Cases – 1251