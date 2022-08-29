Naveen Patnaik to get Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Insight Bureau: The prestigious Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award will be presented to Odisha Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities.

Capital Foundation Society will bestow the award on CM Naveen Patnaik. It will be presented by former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana in the presence of Justice A. K. Patnaik on September 4, 2022 at 11.30 a.m. at the India International Centre Auditorium in New Delhi.

The Capital Foundation Society noted and stated in its award document that – Under Mr. Patnaik’s leadership, Odisha’s transformative journey began, and the State experienced giant progress in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kindness, and unwavering integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha.

Former Presidents of India Ram Nath Kovind and Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, former Deputy Planning Commission Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, UK House of Lords Member Lord R. P. Loomba, and many other distinguished individuals have been members of the Capital Foundation Society.