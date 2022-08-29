Odisha Government Declares Bank Holiday On September 1 For Nuakhai

Insight Bureau: The Odisha government officially confirmed that all banks and other banking institutions will be shut on September 1 due to the Nuakhai festival.

A notification has been issued by the State Government in this regard.

It must be noted that “Nuakhai” is an well-known festival that takes place every year in western Odisha. Nabanna (cooked new rice) is served first to Goddess Samleswari.

The festival is then commemorated at each household. On this particular day, each of the family members wears a new outfit and exchanges respect and affection. This is popularly referred to as “Nuakhai Juhar.”