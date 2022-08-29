TNI News Headlines – August 29, 2022

🔹 Out of 58 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 44 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1008.

🔹 Another 243 Covid patients have r ecovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1316172.

🔹 State Level Single Window Clearance Authority today approved 10 investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs.2005.89 cr and direct employment potential for 3545 persons.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled be awarded the Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities in New Delhi on September 4.

🔹 Odisha Government declares Bank Holiday on September 1 for Nuakhai.

🔹 Odisha Government to form Striking Fire Force for Quick Response during Mishaps; 144 posts to be created.

🔹 Answer keys of Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) leaked before exam in Malkangiri.

🔹 Padma Shri Kamala Pujari discharged from SCB Medical College, Cuttack following improvement in her health condition.

🔹 Supreme Court declines to extend bail to Jitendra Tyagi in hate speech case.

🔹 NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission due to a malfunctioning core stage engine.

🔹 Sonali Phogat murder case to be transferred to CBI, if need arises: Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

🔹Anushka Sharma drops new glimpses of her upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’, a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

🔹 Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in petrochemicals, textile business.

🔹 Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 80 (provisional) against US dollar.

🔹 China shuts down world’s largest electronic market after COVID-19 spike.