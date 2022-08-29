TNI News Headlines – August 29, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Anushka Sharma drops new glimpses of her upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’, a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
🔹Out of 58 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 44 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1008.
 
🔹Another 243 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1316172.
 
🔹State Level Single Window Clearance Authority today approved 10 investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs.2005.89 cr and direct employment potential for 3545 persons.
 
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled be awarded the Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities in New Delhi on September 4.
 
🔹Odisha Government declares Bank Holiday on September 1 for Nuakhai.
 
🔹Odisha Government to form Striking Fire Force for Quick Response during Mishaps; 144 posts to be created.
 
🔹Answer keys of Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) leaked before exam in Malkangiri.
 
🔹Padma Shri Kamala Pujari discharged from SCB Medical College, Cuttack following improvement in her health condition.
🔹Supreme Court declines to extend bail to Jitendra Tyagi in hate speech case.
 
🔹NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission due to a malfunctioning core stage engine.
 
🔹Sonali Phogat murder case to be transferred to CBI, if need arises: Goa CM Pramod Sawant.
 
🔹Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in petrochemicals, textile business.
 
🔹Rupee falls 16 paise to close at 80 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
🔹China shuts down world’s largest electronic market after COVID-19 spike.
 
🔹Pakistan to open trade route with India because of devastating floods, food price hike.
