Naveen Patnaik remains Richest MLA of Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik continues to be the richest MLA in Odisha, revealed the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per the ADR report, the Odisha CM has a total assets worth around Rs 63 crore. He has immovable assets worth Rs 63,64,15,261 and movable assets worth Rs 23,26,555.

Patnaik is followed by BJD legislator from Jharsuguda, Dipali Das, who has a totals assets worth around Rs 40 crore that includes movable assets worth Rs 34,40,87,879 and immovable assets worth Rs 5,76,40,400.

As per the ADR reports, BJD MLA from Patnagarh in Balangir, Saroj Kumar Meher, is the third richest MLA of the State. He has a total assets worth Rs 31 crore including movable assets worth Rs 57,49,827 and immovable assets worth Rs 30,86,05,862.

With a total assets worth around Rs 30 crore, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is the fourth richest legislator in Odisha.

While BJD MLA from Bhadrak, Sanjib Kumar Mallick is the fifth richest legislator (Rs 19 crore) and Congress leader Mohammad Moquim (Barabati-Cuttack) is the sixth richest legislator (Rs 17 crore).

Jatni MLa Suresh Kumar Rautray (Jatni) is the seventh richest legislators in Odisha with an assets worth around Rs 17 crore, said the ADR report.

With a total assets worth around Rs 17 crore, BJD legislators Pranab Balabantaray (Dharmasala) is the eighth richest MLA and Sudhir Kumar Samal (Dhenkanal) with around Rs 14 crore is placed at the ninth place while with around Rs 13 crore Susant Kumar Rout (Bhubaneswar North) is the 10th richest legislators of the state.