TNI Morning News Headlines – March 21, 2024

➡️Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli is the ‘poorest’ legislator in Odisha with only movable assets worth Rs 15,000 and no immoveable asset: Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).
➡️As many as 47 MLAs of the total 147 in Odisha have serious criminal cases against them: ADR Report.
➡️All Agency Banks in Odisha to remain open for the public on March 31, 2024 (Sunday): Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
➡️India has a Policy of Zero-tolerance against Terrorism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi.
➡️Election Commission of India issues transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate and SP in Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.
➡️Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested the head of ISIS in India, Haris Farooqi, and one of his aides from Dhubri in Assam who were conspiring to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts at several places across India.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale hit Hingoli, Maharashtra at around 6:08 am today, earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 3:40 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut equated PM Narendra Modi with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, saying that both were born in Gujarat.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moves a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking no coercive action against him.
➡️ED raid underway at former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar’s residence at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu.
➡️Two workers of jeans factory died, one critical in building collapse in Kabir Nagar, Delhi.
➡️Sensex jumps 595.02 points to 72,696.71 in early trade; Nifty climbs 181.85 points to 22,020.95.
➡️Rupee rebounds 12 paise to 83.06 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather there: Ministry of External Affairs.
➡️US says it recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.
➡️32 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships detected around Taiwan.
➡️Russia launches missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
➡️Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto wins presidential election.
