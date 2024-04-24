Odisha BJP releases ‘Chargesheet’ against BJD Govt

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a ‘60-page chargesheet title, ‘Kete Dina Au Sahiba, Parivartan Aniba’ (How long do we tolerate, it’s time for a change) against the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led Odisha Government.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and National Vice-President Baijayant Panda released the chargesheet at a special function held at party’s state headquarter office in Bhubaneswar today.

Through the chargesheet, which has been reportedly prepared based on the feed-back of the people of the state, BJP alleged that the BJD has misled the people of the state for the last 25 years.

The saffron party also raised several issues, including corruption, labour migration, lack of measures for the welfare of people and lack of employment opportunities in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister alleged that the Odisha government has massively in the last 25 years. It has failed to increase farmers’ income, strengthen irrigation facility, set up more cold storages and extend benefits to farmers.

“The BJD government has had promised provide irrigation facilities and set up cold storages in 314 blocks but it failed. The NCRB data also shows that crime against women in Odisha has increased and thus the state government has miserably failed to provide security to women in the last 24 years. Besides, the number of the missing children has increased,” he added.

Adding to the Union Minister, the Odisha BJP president alleged that the Naveen Patnaik government’s policies are against farmers, youths, students and the poor. He claimed that there is no democracy in the State as a handful of officers have created such a situation that the elected public representatives, be it ministers, MLAs or MPs, are seen setting up tents and managing traffic during their programmes.

Baijayant Panda said that the schemes and programmes of the Narendra Modi government has propelled the country on the path of development, whereas Odisha is lagging behind in every sector especially in providing piped drinking water and solving the problem of the migrant labours.

Panda also alleged that the Odisha government has decided to provide electricity to Tamil Nadu at a lower cost while the people of Odisha, where it is being produced, are forced to pay more for the same.