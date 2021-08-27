Naveen inaugurates free ECMO Services at SCB, Cuttack

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated free ECMO Services at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

While inaugurating nine advanced ECMO Machines, the Chief Minister said that Patients from Odisha will not have to go to other States for ECMO treatment anymore and people will not have to pay expenses for ECMO treatment. Odisha Government will bear all the cost.

SCB Medical College & Hospital (SCBMC&H) is the largest ECMO center in Eastern India to have nine ECMO machines.