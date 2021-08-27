TNI Morning News Headlines – August 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 816 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 475 quarantine and 341 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 291 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (116).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (38), Jagatsinghapur (9), Bargarh (8), Jajpur (4), Boudh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,697.

➡️ As many as 69,585 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ ECMO treatment to start at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack from today; CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate 9 ECMO machines.

➡️ Odisha Government approves Emergency COVID Response Plan (ECRP) to tackle 3rd Wave of Covid-19.

➡️ Dr Basant Kumar Misra, a Bhubaneswar-born neurosurgeon receives prestigious AANS award, International Lifetime Achievement Award in Neurosurgery.

India News

➡️ India reports 44,658 new COVID 19 cases, 32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,26,03,188 including 3,44,899 active cases, 3,18,21,428 cured cases & 4,36,861 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 26th August is 51,49,54,309 including 18,24,931 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 61,22,08,542; 79,48,439 in last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala recorded 30,007 COVID positive cases and 215 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the issue of OBC quota in local bodies.

➡️ Actor Sonu Sood meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sonu Sood to become the brand ambassador of our ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ program which will be launched soon.

➡️ Sensex down 169 points, currently trading at 55,779; Nifty at 16,609.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Para Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel beats Joyce de Oliveira, storms into quarters.

World News

➡️ The explosion in Kabul Airport has led to more than 100 deaths, including 13 US soldiers.

➡️ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will continue its evacuation operation in Afghanistan despite terror attack.

➡️ “We will not forgive. We’ll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,”#USPresident #JoeBiden to Kabul bombers.

➡️ The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan’s Kabul: White House.

➡️ US Supreme Court ends President Biden’s federal eviction moratorium, implemented during the pandemic: Reuters.

➡️ More than 100,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan to US since August 14.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 214.5 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.47 Million.