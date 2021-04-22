BMC issues Covid Helpline Numbers for information about Patients

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued helpline numbers of all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the State Capital.

Family members can contact the below numbers to get information about their respective Covid positive patients.

Apart from this, BMC has also shared the list of both Government and Private COVID19 Testing facilities available in Bhubaneswar.

