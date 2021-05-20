Naveen dedicates Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant at MKCG in Berhampur

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated a Liquid Medical Oxygen plant facility at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur on virtual platform.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that it would help reduce pressure on oxygen cylinders in the MKCG medical college and hospital that caters to the needs of south Odisha districts, particularly Ganjam.

Assuring that the Government is taking all possible measures to save precious lives, the CM said the oxygen supply management is being monitored on an hourly-basis.

He added that the State is further strengthening oxygen management through purchase of oxygen cylinders, establishment of Oxygen generating facilities and deployment of LMO containers. To plan for future oxygen requirement and management, a Taskforce has also been set up, the CM indicated.

Thanking the people for the cooperation in the fight against pandemic, Patnaik expressed hope that together, we can contain the virus and come back to normalcy sooner.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role of the people of Ganjam in community involvement in checking the pandemic.

Minister Health and Family Welfare Naba Das said that Odisha is now a leader in the fight against Covid under the direction of the Chief Minister. He said that the LMO Plant has been built at a cost of Rs 2 crore. It has a production capacity of 20 thousand litres, he added.

MP Berhampur Chandrasekhar Sahu, MLA Berhampur Sri Bikram Panda also spoke on the occasion.

Secretary to Chief Minister Sri V k Pandian coordinated the meeting. Chief Advisor R. Balakrishnan, WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy, Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra, ACS Health P. K. Mohapatra, Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma and other senior officials of the State Govt, district administration and Senior Doctors of MKCG medical college and hospital were present on the occasion.

Ganjam Collector gave the welcome address and Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner offered the vote of thanks.