Odisha DGP Warns of Cyber Crime Threat During COVID-19 Pandemic

TNI Bureau: In view of rising cyber crimes during COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha’s Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Thursday, has advised people to remain alert and to be more careful to internet frauds.



He warns that there has been a rise in online frauds and blackmailing during this time. So, the people should be more vigilant and not to reveal their information on the pretext of slot bookings for vaccinations, oxygen, telemedicine etc.



Addressing in a press conference on the COVID-19 situation, Police DG Abhay said “Stay away from fake registration portals claiming for slot bookings for vaccination. There are three authenticate portals for registering COVID-19 vaccination which are CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and Umang Apps”.



People should be aware of some fake and fraudulent organizations active on online e-commerce sites and several social media, DGP added.



He also urged the people to wear masks while going out of their home and to maintain social distancing. They should not create crowd at any place unnecessarily.